3 people taken to hospital after accident between cement mixer truck and 2 cars in Punggol

SINGAPORE - Three people were taken to hospital following an accident between two cars and a cement mixer truck on Saturday (Jan 26).

The police were alerted to the accident which took place along Punggol Central towards Sumang Link at 5.49pm.

One of the car drivers, a 42-year-old woman, and her two female passengers were conscious when taken to hospital, the police said.

The driver was taken to Sengkang General Hospital, while the two other victims, aged nine and 11, were taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers on scene cut one of the car doors to free the passengers who were trapped inside.

Three ambulances and five other support vehicles were sent to the scene of the accident.

Mr Jeriel Lim, 20, who was a passenger in a car which drove past the accident site around 6.05pm, saw at least three children and two adults receiving medical attention from paramedics by the roadside.

A photo captured by Mr Lim also showed two fire engines at the scene of the accident.

The police are investigating the accident.