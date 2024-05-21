3 new ‘short trip’ bus services to ply Simei, Changi, Pasir Ris, Punggol at peak periods

SINGAPORE - Three new bus services - Services 20A, 39A and 39B - will be introduced on May 27 to better serve the needs of passengers in Simei, Changi, Pasir Ris and Punggol, said bus operator SBS Transit (SBST) on May 20.

All three will be “short trip” bus services, or variants of existing bus services that ply a certain stretch of a route, instead of the whole route.

Such services cater to places that face high demand such as areas near MRT stations or schools that see heavy passenger traffic, according to the SBST website.

All three bus services will run only during peak periods, and will not operate on weekends and public holidays.

Service 20A will serve passengers travelling towards Changi Business Park, and operate on weekdays during the morning peak period.

It will start from a bus stop along Simei Street 1, in front of Block 148, and terminate in Changi South Avenue 1, in front of Expo MRT station’s Exit B.

It will serve 21 bus stops, including those at the Singapore University of Technology and Design in Upper Changi, Changi City Point, DBS Asia Hub, and Standard Chartered Bank.

Service 39A will start from a bus stop in Pasir Ris Central, opposite Pasir Ris MRT station’s Exit B, and terminate in Jalan Kayu, after Seletar Camp Gate.

It will operate on weekdays, during the morning and evening peak periods, and serve 15 bus stops. These include stops at Tampines Meridian Junior College, opposite Punggol Secondary School, and Punggol MRT station and bus interchange.

Service 39B will begin from a bus stop in Punggol Way, in front of Block 220C, and will terminate in Pasir Ris Central, in front of Pasir Ris station’s Exit B.

It will run on weekdays during the morning peak period and serve 15 bus stops, including those at Punggol MRT station and Punggol Waterway Point, and at Punggol Secondary School.

Unlike normal bus services, these short trip services do not end at the terminating interchange or terminal of their parent bus service.

Such services can be identified by their bus numbers, which end with an “A” or “B” after the bus number of their parent bus service, SBST said on its website.