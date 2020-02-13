3 civil contracts worth $596m awarded to design, construct future Jurong Region Line stations

SINGAPORE - The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has awarded three contracts worth $596 million for design and construction work on four Jurong Region Line (JRL) stations.

The first contract, for the design and construction of Boon Lay station, is worth $172 million and was awarded to China Communications Construction Company Limited (Singapore Branch).

It comprises the design and construction of Boon Lay station and an 800m viaduct along Jurong West Street 64.

The contract also includes addition and alteration works to the current Boon Lay station to connect it to the new Boon Lay JRL station, which will be an interchange.

The new Boon Lay station is expected to be completed in 2026.

China Communications Construction Company specialises in the design and construction of large-scale rail, road and bridge projects, and was previously involved in several rail projects in countries including China and Kenya, the LTA said.

The second contract, worth $226.6 million, was clinched by Sembcorp Design and Construction, comprising the design and construction of Gek Poh and Tawas stations, and two viaducts totalling 1.3km.

One viaduct will run along Jurong West Street 75, while the other will run between the two stations.

Both stations, whose names are temporary, are expected to be completed in 2026.

Sembcorp Design and Construction is currently also involved in constructing the Marina South station on the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL).

The third contract, worth $197.4 million, was awarded to South Korean contractor Daelim Industrial for the design and construction of Jurong East station and a 500m viaduct at the station.

Related Story Jurong Region Line to use Korean trains with emergency battery propulsion

Related Story From industrial estate to bustling town: Jurong Lake area housing estate transformation completed

It also includes addition and alteration works to the existing Jurong East station on the North-South and East-West lines to integrate it with the new JRL station, which will also be an interchange.

The new station is expected to be completed in 2027.

Daelim Industrial is currently building the Outram Park interchange station on the TEL, and previously built a section of the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE).

The 24km-long JRL, first announced as part of the Land Transport Master Plan in 2013, extends the reach of the rail network to the Jurong area.

It will be Singapore's seventh MRT line and the first fully elevated line without any underground stations.

Around 60,000 households will be within a 10-minute walk from the stations along the JRL, the LTA said previously.

When completed in 2028, it will have 24 stations and three interchanges - Choa Chu Kang, Boon Lay and Jurong East stations.

The first stage is expected to open in 2026, comprising stations from Choa Chu Kang to Tawas, via Tengah and Jurong West.

The line will be served by three-car trains built by Korean engineering firm Hyundai Rotem that can be expanded to four-car sets when ridership rises.