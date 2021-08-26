243 visitors from HK, Macau cleared to fly into Singapore

More than 200 short-term visitors from Hong Kong and Macau have received approval to fly into Singapore, after border measures were relaxed for travellers from the two cities.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) yesterday said it had issued 230 air travel passes for travellers from Hong Kong and 13 passes for visitors from Macau, as at 11.59pm on Tuesday.

The air travel passes will allow the visitors to enter Singapore from today.

Applications opened on Aug 19.

Visitors will need to take a Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test on arrival, and can go about their activities in Singapore if they test negative, instead of having to serve a stay-home notice. They also have to adhere to other conditions, like using the TraceTogether app, during their time here.

CAAS said a first batch of 19 travellers from Hong Kong is set to arrive at Changi Airport under the scheme today. The first batch of two visitors from Macau will land at Changi on Saturday.

Separately, 63 Singapore citizens and permanent residents have returned from Hong Kong and Macau since border restrictions were eased for the two cities on Aug 20, said the authority.

These returning citizens and permanent residents likewise have to take a PCR test, and can go about their activities if they test negative.

CAAS noted that there are currently more than 25,000 Singapore citizens living in Hong Kong and Macau.

Its director-general Han Kok Juan said the response in the first week has been good, adding: "We expect more Singapore citizens and permanent residents to return home in the coming months, and more travellers to come to Singapore, particularly towards the end of the year."

Singapore has allowed visitors from places deemed to have very low risk of Covid-19 infections to enter through the air travel pass scheme since September last year.

More details about the various travel schemes can be found at https://safetravel.ica.gov.sg