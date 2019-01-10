24 hurt in 3-vehicle crash on Jurong highway

Twenty-four people were injured in an accident involving two buses and a lorry on Jurong Island Highway yesterday morning.

Police said the lorry driver, a 67-year-old man, was arrested.

Twenty-three of those injured were taken to the National University Hospital and Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

The Straits Times understands that most of victims were travelling in the lorry, which had more than 20 passengers at the time of the accident.

One of them was trapped in the front passenger seat of the lorry and had to be rescued using hydraulic rescue tools, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

It added that one person suffered minor injuries and declined to be taken to hospital.

ST understands that the lorry, carrying foreign workers, was driving behind one of the buses on the left-most lane of Jurong Island Highway when the lorry rear-ended it as the bus stopped to pick up and drop off passengers.

The lorry also side-swiped the other bus, which was travelling in the lane on the right of the other two vehicles.

ST also understands that the driver of the bus rear-ended by the lorry was injured in the accident, but none of the passengers in both buses was hurt.

Mr Ng Ang Heng, 62, a senior executive at Sin U Lian Travel & Coach, which manages the bus that was rear-ended, told ST that there were around 30 passengers travelling in the bus at the time of the accident.

They were foreign workers who were being ferried to and from work, he added.

There were only four passengers on the other bus.