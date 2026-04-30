2 women who helped nab alleged ‘upskirter’ in MRT get public spiritedness award from police

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(From left) SBS Transit customer service officer Jansen Heng, Ms Yasodhaa Balakrishnan, Ms Tan Li Nian and SBS Transit assistant station manager Desmond Dexter John with their awards.

SINGAPORE – Ms Yasodhaa Balakrishnan was heading down the escalator at Outram Park MRT station on Sept 18, 2025 when she saw a man holding his phone at an awkwardly low angle.

She suspected that he was filming a female commuter in front of him, so she observed him when they boarded the train together, and later alerted MRT staff.

When he was detained, another commuter Tan Li Nian came forward as a witness. She had also noticed the man’s suspicious behaviour and noticed him filming several other women on the train.

On April 30, Ms Yasodhaa, 39, and Ms Tan, 32, were presented the SaferSG Public Spiritedness Award (PSA) by the Singapore Police Force’s Public Transport Security Command (TransCom) for their bravery in nabbing a sex offender.

According to the police annual physical crime statistics released in February, cases of molestation in residential premises, on public transport networks and at public entertainment outlets rose.

On April 27, the police launched a year-long campaign titled “Don’t be a Bystander! SPOT it. Report it”, to encourage witnesses to stay vigilant and inform the authorities when they see a sex crime being committed.

The SPOT protocol stands for Spot it, Protect the victim (and oneself), Observe key details, and Tell the police.

On April 30, Ms Yasodhaa recalled how she confronted the man in the train, demanding that he show her his photo gallery.

When he refused, she alerted an SBS Transit customer service officer Jansen Heng, who was stationed in the train. He informed staff at Clarke Quay station, and the police were called in.

“The way he was holding his phone got me worried about the lady he was filming. I was 99 per cent sure he was recording someone,” Ms Yasodhaa said.

“You just cannot let people get away from these things.”

The man refused to alight at Clarke Quay, where SBS staff were waiting.

At this point, Ms Tan, who had also been following the suspicious man, came forward as a second witness.

The man was accompanied to the next stop, Dhoby Ghaut, where more SBS staff were waiting, and he was forced off the train and detained .

The man was later arrested for public nuisance.

Mr Heng and assistant station manager Desmond Dexter John were among the six public transport employees who received the SaferSG Partner (Individual) Award at the April 30 ceremony, which also saw a third member of the public receive the SaferSG PSA. A fourth member of the public was presented with a Letter of Appreciation.

The 10 had assisted in cases relating to molestation, voyeurism, and public nuisance.

Mr Mak Fook Ming, 62, senior station manager of SMRT Trains, was recognised for helping a molest victim at Kranji MRT station on Sept 7, 2025.

He was in his control room at Kranji MRT station when he was approached by a woman at around 11pm, informing him that she had been molested.

She pointed out the alleged perpetrator, whom Mr Mak escorted to the control room.

The man was very calm and handed over his work permit and MRT card, Mr Mak said, but suddenly snatched them back and ran towards the public toilet.

However, he tripped and fell. Mr Mak pinned him down and brought him back to the control room, where TransCom had arrived and eventually arrested him.

Mr Mak Fook Ming, senior station manager of SMRT Trains, was recognised for helping a molest victim at Kranji MRT station on Sept 7, 2025. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

The offender was subsequently convicted and sentenced to nine months’ imprisonment.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (AC) Masagoes Idris Hussain, Commander of TransCom, expressed his appreciation to the award recipients for their public spiritedness in making the public land transport network a safer and more secure place to commute.

He said: “Their bravery, civic-mindedness and quick-witted actions aided the police in bringing the perpetrators to justice.”