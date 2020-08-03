18 SBS Transit bus services affected by National Day Parade

SINGAPORE - Eighteen SBS Transit bus services will be affected by road closures for this year's National Day Parade (NDP).

The services are 10, 32, 51, 57, 63, 80, 100, 124, 130, 131, 145, 166, 174, 195, 196, 197, 851 and 851e, said SBS Transit on Monday (Aug 3).

From 9pm on Aug 8 to 2pm on Aug 9, these services will be diverted to alternative routes and skip five bus stops along Connaught Drive, Esplanade Drive, Parliament Place and North Bridge Road.

The stops that will be affected are those opposite the Singapore Cricket Club (bus stop 02029), on Esplanade Bridge (02111), in front of the Supreme Court (02181), after City Hall Station Exit B (04168), and opposite The Treasury (04249).

Owing to Covid-19 safety measures, this year's NDP has been scaled down and will be broken down into two segments, with a morning parade and ceremony held at the Padang, the site of Singapore's first NDP in 1966, and an evening show at The Star Performing Arts Centre at The Star Vista.