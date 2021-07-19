16 SBS bus services affected by National Day Parade rehearsals on July 24

From 11am to 11.59pm on July 24, the bus services will be diverted to travel on alternative routes.
  • Published
    43 min ago

SINGAPORE - Sixteen SBS Transit bus services will be affected by road closures for National Day Parade rehearsals this Saturday (July 24).

The services are 10, 14, 16, 56, 57, 70, 70M, 100, 111, 130, 131, 133, 162M, 195, 196 and 502, SBS Transit said in a statement on Monday.

From 11am to 11.59pm on Saturday, these services will be diverted to travel on alternative routes and skip bus stops along Nicoll Highway, Marina Bay and those in the vicinity of the Civic District.

This year's National Day Parade will be held at the Marina Bay floating platform with fewer participants and spectators.

Details of the bus diversions can be found here.

