11 stations in 3rd stage of TEL, from Stevens to Gardens by the Bay, to open on Nov 13; free rides on Nov 11

SINGAPORE - A total of 11 stations in the third stage of the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL), stretching from Stevens to Gardens by the Bay, will start ferrying paying passengers on Nov 13.

To celebrate the opening, all passengers will be able to ride the trains for free on Nov 11 between the new stations.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Friday announced the opening date of the stations spanning 13.2km. The free rides are available from 10am to 9pm.

A series of activities will be held on Nov 11 to mark the stations' opening. The public can have a preview and familiarise themselves with the stations then, LTA said.

With the opening of the third stage, there will be two more stages of 10 stations stretching from Founders’ Memorial to Sungei Bedok left to be opened. These exclude Mount Pleasant and Marina South stations, which the Transport Ministry said will open only later when housing developments around them are ready.