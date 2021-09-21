Transport sector must be reliable, resilient, future-ready: Iswaran

The challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and climate change have led to disruptions in supply chains, changes in travel patterns and shifts in technology, said Transport Minister S. Iswaran.

Thus, Singapore's transport system will need to be reliable, resilient and ready for the future, he said yesterday at a Ministry of Transport (MOT) conference at the Lifelong Learning Institute.

Expounding on the three Rs, he said reliability is the bedrock of any transport hub or system.

Citing the rail sector as an example, the minister said much work has been done to improve rail reliability. He noted how Singapore set a target of one million mean kilometres between failures for the rail network in 2017, and has met it since 2019.

"I think we need to make sure that we continue to prioritise this work together and sustain this achievement," he added.

On resilience, Mr Iswaran said this was the attribute needed to turn the adversity posed by the Covid-19 pandemic into a source of competitive advantage.

"Our maritime transport sector swiftly adapted processes, and stepped up remote and contactless harbour operations, to keep supply lines intact and our workers safe," he said.

"As a result, Singapore is widely regarded as a catch-up port where shipping lines can make up for delays elsewhere."

Meanwhile, the aviation sector also seized new opportunities despite the border restrictions worldwide, said Mr Iswaran.

For example, the airport improved its efficiency such that it is possible for businesses to book a slot to send air cargo one hour before take-off.

However, as the world emerges from the shadow of the pandemic, it is now vital to take measures to revive Singapore's air hub and restore connectivity, he said. "This is critical to our recovery and our reputation as a trusted international air hub."

On the need to be ready for the future, Mr Iswaran said a key long-term challenge will be posed by climate change.

As an international transport hub, Singapore can lead by example and play a catalytic role in reducing aviation and maritime transport emissions, he said. For example, it can help lower the emissions of every aircraft and ship that refuels here by providing green fuels, when such fuels become commercially viable.

About 150 people attended the hybrid event to mark 20 years since MOT's formation.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Iswaran also addressed financial sustainability in the public transport system.

Public transport ridership is at about 60 per cent of what it was before the Covid-19 pandemic, he noted.

Asked about the implications of this, Mr Iswaran said: "I think we should not be drawing conclusions from what might be happening in a crisis period because this may or may not be indicative of the longer-term trajectory."

He added that any fare adjustment will depend on the Public Transport Council's annual fare review exercise.

