Transit plan for retiring servicemen

Retiring Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) servicemen could soon find it easier to transit into a second career in the supply chain and logistics industry, under a new initiative by Workforce Singapore (WSG).

Servicemen on the programme will undergo workshops conducted by the Supply Chain and Logistics Academy (Scala) and a 40-day attachment with a logistics company during their last year of service.

The Career Transition Programme for Retiring SAF servicemen, launched yesterday, is part of WSG's efforts to sustain the employability of experienced, older workers from different backgrounds.

It also aims to provide employers with another pool of manpower.

A pilot group of 40 SAF servicemen is expected to benefit over the next two years.

Manpower Minister Josephine Teo announced the programme yesterday at Scala's graduation ceremony at Supply Chain City in Jurong West, where about 120 participants of the Professional Conversion Programmes (PCP) for logistics officers, logistics executives and supply chain professionals received certificates.

She said the supply chain and logistics industry is undergoing a wave of transformation driven by technological advances, such as e-commerce, data analytics and automated logistics and supply chain systems.

"Far from shedding jobs, the industry is calling for a stronger pipeline of talent in new roles to support business growth," she said.

She also announced that another 150 places will be added to the PCP for supply chain professionals. This is in addition to the 100 places set aside for the initial two-year run of the PCP, which have all been filled since the programme was introduced last year.

A new redeployment PCP for supply chain and logistics professionals was also introduced yesterday to help firms train affected professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs) so that they can take on new or enhanced job roles.

It was developed with the Economic Development Board and Enterprise Singapore, and supported by industry stakeholders, including the NTUC and the Logistics Alliance. A total of 200 PMETs are expected to benefit in the next two years.

Mr Mohamed Haniffa, 72, who spent 27 years with the Republic of Singapore Air Force, said such a programme for retiring servicemen would help them transition to the civilian, commercial world.

He now oversees corporate events and engagement activities as a manager at ST Logistics.

"In the military, you don't have to worry about disruptions... In the commercial world, you do. There's always the other guy trying to outdo you, doing something better, faster, cheaper," he said.