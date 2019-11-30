Trans-Cab driver loses job after punching and kicking car while hurling vulgarities

SINGAPORE - Taxi operator Trans-Cab has terminated the contract of a cabby after he was filmed punching and kicking a car, and hurling vulgarities at a couple, on two separate occasions.

The company told The Straits Times on Saturday (Nov 30) that it is investigating the two incidents and that the 42-year-old cabby began working for the company in July.

In the first incident filmed on Nov 22, videos posted on social media show the driver getting out of his cab and making a rude gesture at another motorist, who filmed the video.

The cabby attempts to open the door at the driver's seat of the car. When he is unable to do so, he punches the windows of the car, kicks the car repeatedly and hurls a vulgarity at the driver.

In the other incident on Nov 24, the same cabby is seen hurling vulgarities at a couple carrying an infant at a taxi drop-off point. He appears to be holding an object in his right hand.

He then gets into his cab and drives off.

The police said they have established the identity of the taxi driver.

They said he was involved in a case of road rage along Paterson Hill on Nov 22, as well as a case of criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing hurt at 14 Scotts Road on Nov 24, as revealed in the two videos circulating online.

Police investigations are ongoing.