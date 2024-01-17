Trainspotting enthusiasts navigate security rules in pursuit of hobby

SINGAPORE – Engineering undergraduate Ethan Chia spends most of his free time on MRT platforms, sometimes with a camera in hand, but does not always board the train.

On some days, he plays a little game of hide-and-seek with station officers, whose duties include ensuring commuter safety, and making sure trains run on time.

When officers approach him, Mr Chia – a Nanyang Technological University student – assures them they have no cause for concern.

He, like other train enthusiasts or trainspotters, likes waiting to see or take a snapshot of trains they like.

Trainspotting – which mainly involves watching trains pass through a station – is a hobby with roots in countries like the United States and Britain, with a history of about 200 years.

Trainspotters keep track of train schedules and look out for distinctive rail features, sometimes taking photos and videos to document their findings.

Mr Chia, 25, said one aim of trainspotters in Singapore is to document older train models before they are phased out. They also preserve a record of the experience of riding existing train models.

He said: “We can grow up with the same rail asset that operates and ages with us through the years. We develop memories and eras as the years pass, with rail assets being introduced, refurbished or scrapped altogether.

“When a train retires, about 15 to 20 years of your childhood is gone and never to be experienced again first hand. You’ll only have your own bank of memories.”

However, trainspotters have had to make sure they do not flout any rules or raise security concerns in the pursuit of their hobby.

Although taking photos and videos in MRT stations is allowed, station staff have discouraged them from doing so because of security risks.

One incident that sparked a discussion in the trainspotting community recently involved a lower secondary school student who was filming his MRT ride on the North-South Line.

In a YouTube community post in September 2023, he said he was approached by station staff, who told him he could not film on the premises.

Even after he told them that the Land Transport Authority (LTA) does not prohibit filming in public access areas of MRT stations, the staff escorted him to the passenger service centre in Raffles Place.

He was then questioned by three TransCom officers, who asked why he was filming and if the station workers’ faces were filmed, too.

He was eventually let off after agreeing to blur out images of the employees.