Trains and bus services to extend operating hours during F1 race, roads to close over 7 days

SINGAPORE - All train services and selected bus services will run later during the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix from Sept 30 to Oct 2.

The race, making a comeback after a two-year break due to the pandemic, will take place around the Marina Centre and Padang area.

Train services will be available at City Hall MRT station till 12.30am on Sept 30 and Oct 1, and till 12.45am on Oct 2.

The operating hours for selected feeder bus services will also be extended to match the last train services, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in a statement on Thursday.

Members of the public and F1 ticket holders are encouraged to use public transport or take a taxi to get to the Marina Centre and Padang area between Sept 28 and Oct 3.

Roads in the area will be closed from Sept 28, from 12.01am, and will be progressively opened after the race. Traffic flow will be back to normal by Oct 4 at 5.30am, the LTA said.

Affected roads include Nicoll Highway, Beach Road and Collyer Quay.

To ease morning and evening peak-hour traffic, some roads will be opened at selected hours, the LTA said.

Due to the road closures, 33 SBS Transit bus services will skip some of the bus stops along their regular routes, said the transport operator.

On Oct 1 and 2, those who drive can access the Marina Centre area by a single lane in Raffles Boulevard via Nicoll Highway or Temasek Boulevard from 12am to 1pm.

Taxis will also be able to use the single-lane access, except during the hours when the races are ongoing on Oct 1 and 2.

Carparks in Suntec City, Millenia Walk and Marina Square will remain open.

More information can be found at this website.