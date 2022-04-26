Why training safety at HTA is crucial for Singapore

When senior officer trainee Rachel Lim undergoes physical training during her ongoing course at the Home Team Academy (HTA), safety is a constant priority.

For one, her trainers at the Singapore Police Force Training Command take the trainees’ temperature before the start of each session and assess their condition verbally and visually to prevent heat-related injuries. In addition, trainees are also required to drink at least half a litre of water both during and after training.

