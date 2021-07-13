Training for volunteers who work with prison inmates and ex-offenders in S'pore to be enhanced

SINGAPORE - More forms of training are on the cards for volunteers who work with inmates and former offenders, as the Singapore Prison Service (SPS) looks to draw on its experience working with its community partners amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The SPS has put up a tender calling for a fresh round of training courses under its Development Framework for Offender Rehabilitation Personnel (Dorp), which has helped equip volunteers with skills to support the rehabilitation and reintegration of former offenders into society since 2014.