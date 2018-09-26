Training facility opens at Tuas Naval Base, as two Singapore navy warships become ready for action

SINGAPORE - A new training facility was opened at Tuas Naval Base on Wednesday (Sept 26) to prepare sailors for operations on board Singapore's latest home-built high-tech warships, as another two of the fleet became ready for action.

The facility, called the RSS Daring - Littoral Mission Vessel Simulation Centre, uses technology such as artificial intelligence and virtual reality to make training more effective and efficient. It has cut the training time required for each ship by up to 60 per cent.

On Wednesday, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah opened the centre and officiated at the commissioning ceremony of RSS Justice and RSS Indomitable - the navy's fourth and fifth littoral mission vessels (LMV) to turn operational.

The Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) plays an important role in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, as well as search-and-rescue missions, said Ms Rajah, in addition to its traditional role in coastal security, maritime patrol and surveillance missions.

"To accommodate this wider range of maritime missions, LMVs adopt a concept of 'modularity', which allows them to be easily configured to suit a variety of mission demands."

She added that Singapore's LMVs have performed commendably thus far, since being commissioned last year, being involved in the Trump-Kim Summit in June and participating in various exercises with foreign counterparts in the region.

By 2020, all eight LMVs are scheduled to be operational.



Officers at the commissioning ceremony of RSS Justice and RSS Indomitable - the navy's fourth and fifth littoral mission vessels to turn operational. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



The new simulation centre was jointly developed by the RSN and the Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA).

It houses two simulation halls which replicate the LMV Integrated Command Centre's 360-degree view around the ship for more realistic training.

This is created by 15 high-definition projectors projecting onto a continuous screen that is 4.1m high with a 25m diameter, in each circular-shaped hall.

A variety of scenarios can be simulated, such as harsh weather conditions, system malfunction, high traffic density in congested waters, and enemy ships, to support training in areas such as berthing, navigation and watch-keeping, and weapon-firing.

Lieutenant-Colonel Ang Goon Hwee, commanding officer of the simulation centre, said: "With the high fidelity projection, training can be conducted in harsh and demanding conditions in a risk-free and controlled setting, so that the trainees can focus on honing their skills to achieve higher competency, resulting in more effective training."

Previously, training was done at separate simulators and out at sea.

For instance, berthing training used to be done out at sea, which needed a crew of 23 and took four hours. Now, it can now be done by four people in one hour at the centre.

The centre also allows for combined training between different teams on the LMV responsible for the navigation, combat and engineering functions of the ship.

Mr Jason Khong, 36, who is from the DSTA and is senior programme manager for the simulation centre, said: "Any scenarios you can experience out at sea, it can be simulated at the centre. With artificial intelligence, the simulated enemy forces can also be configured to react differently."

Military Expert 1 Sachael Teo, 24, a marine systems operator on RSS Justice, said that as a junior operator, training at the centre allowed her to gain confidence in overcoming various defects that may happen out at sea, such as power and propulsion failure.

"The training at the centre has also allowed me and my shipmates to build our team synergy while responding to different kinds of scenarios," she added.