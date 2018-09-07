Training centre for community care sector workers launched at Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital

SINGAPORE - A new training centre for those working in the community care sector was launched at Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital on Friday (Sept 7), expanding the reach of its training courses to participants beyond the hospital's staff.

Called the Community Training Institute, it offers around 1,000 places for 22 courses including topics on nursing, rehabilitation and management skills.

The courses, which run from now until the end of the year, span over one to two days and cost between $20 and $500, with subsidies available from SkillsFuture Singapore and the Agency for Integrated Care.

More courses on mental health and management skills will be introduced next year.

The hospital and the Institute for Adult Learning, an institute under SkillsFuture Singapore for continuing education and training, also signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Friday, which will see the Institute conduct training for trainers from the hospital's Community Training Institute and help to develop course materials.

The hospital aims to attain the status as an Approved Training Organisation within the next two to three years, to provide Workforce Skills Qualification courses for the community care sector, said Dr Ow Chee Chung, chief executive of Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital.