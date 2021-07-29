MRT train fault on Circle Line causes delays of up to 30 minutes during morning peak period

SINGAPORE - A train fault caused delays of up to 30 minutes on the Circle Line (CCL) towards the end of morning peak period on Thursday (July 29).

Rail operator SMRT first notified commuters about the delay in a tweet at about 9.10am. It told those taking the CCL to add 30 minutes of travel time between Caldecott and Kent Ridge stations, and later reduced the additional travel time between the seven stations to 15 minutes at 9.50am.

Regular bus services between Bishan and HarbourFront stations were made free for commuters during the fault, which was cleared by about 10.05am, according to SMRT's tweets.

A train shuttle service was also available between Caldecott and Kent Ridge stations during this time.