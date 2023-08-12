Train fault causes 20-minute delay on Thomson-East Coast MRT line

SINGAPORE – A train fault at about 7.30pm on Saturday evening caused a train to stall between Woodlands station and Woodlands South station towards Lentor station, causing a service disruption on the Thomson-East Coast Line.

Transport operator SMRT said in a Facebook post at 10.09pm on Saturday that its employees were on-site to assist about 60 commuters in the affected train, all of whom arrived safely at Woodlands station.

“Train services are running slower as only one single line can be used for both ways on the affected stretch,” said SMRT.

It advised commuters to expect an additional 20 minutes of travelling time or to take alternative modes of transport.

SMRT added that in-train and station announcements were made to inform commuters of the additional train travel time of up to 20 minutes along the affected stretch, and that free regular bus services and bridging bus services were available between Woodlands North and Lentor stations.

As at 10.09pm – when SMRT posted its latest update – the issue had not been resolved.

Multiple comments on SMRT’s Facebook posts about the disruption highlighted the lack of announcements that train services from Lentor to Woodlands North had ceased, and that announcements at Lentor MRT station were “misleading”.

“There is no transport and proper communication for us at the stations,” said Facebook user Chng Lixia.

“There is no announcement regarding Lentor to Woodlands. The announcement is the usual, that the train at Platform A is going to end at Gardens By The Bay.”