Train delay on North East Line due to signalling fault

SINGAPORE - A signalling fault halted the train service between Boon Keng and Potong Pasir on the North East Line towards HarbourFront on Tuesday evening.

In a tweet sent at 6.37pm, operator SBS told commuters to add 10 minutes to their train ride.

A follow-up tweet sent at 6.53pm said commuters could expect their train rides to take about 20 minutes longer.

As at 7.13pm, SBS said that free bus rides had been made available at designated bus stops from Harbourfront to Farrer Park.

The Straits Times has contacted SBS for comment.

A commuter posted on Tata SMRT - a Facebook community page for public transport users - that there was hardly any space for them to manoeuvre as the platform was packed with people waiting for the evening train.

Prior to arriving at Dhoby Ghaut station, the train stopped momentarily in the tunnel, said Ms Zeen Tng, who was on her to a dinner meeting.

“When the train arrived at the station, it was quite bad. It stopped moving there too and everyone was packed like sardines since the train and the station were full,” said the 23-year-old, who works in the advertising industry.

In its latest update, SBS recommended commuters at Harbourfront, Outram Park, Chinatown, Dhoby Ghaut, Little India, and Serangoon stations use other MRT lines instead.