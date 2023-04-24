Train and bus services extended on eve of Labour Day

SINGAPORE - Public transport users who plan to stay out late this coming Sunday can catch the last trains or buses at a later time, as services will be extended on the eve of the Labour Day public holiday.

SMRT said on Monday that on the North-South and East-West lines, the last trains towards Jurong East, Marina South Pier, Pasir Ris and Tuas Link MRT stations will depart from City Hall MRT station at 12.30am.

On the Circle Line, the last train towards HarbourFront MRT station will depart from Dhoby Ghaut MRT station at 11.55pm, while the last train travelling in the other direction will leave at 11.30pm.

For those travelling on the Thomson East-Coast Line, the last train departing from the Gardens by the Bay MRT station for Woodlands North MRT station is at 12.25am. The last train in the other direction leaves at 12.02am.

There will be no extension for the Bukit Panjang LRT and Changi Airport services.

Some SMRT bus services will also be extended.

From Choa Chu Kang Interchange, the last buses for services 300, 301, 302, 307 and 983A will leave at 1.40am.

For those taking the bus from Woodlands Integrated Transport Hub and Bukit Panjang Integrated Transport Hub, services 901, 911, 912A, 912B, 913, 920, 922 and 973A will depart at 1.25am.

Separately, SBS Transit also announced earlier that the last train departing from HarbourFront MRT station towards Punggol MRT station on the North East Line will be at 12.30am, with the last train travelling in the opposite direction leaving at 12.02am.

Train services along the Downtown Line will also be extended, with the last train from Bukit Panjang MRT station leaving at 12.03am for the Expo MRT station. The last train in the other direction will leave at 12.04am.

The last trains on the Sengkang-Punggol LRT will leave at 1.06am from Sengkang LRT and 1.08am from Punggol LRT.

Selected bus services will also be extended to complement the later train timings.