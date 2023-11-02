Trailer driver arrested for careless driving after accident with motorcycle along BKE

SINGAPORE - A 26-year-old driver was arrested for careless driving causing grievous hurt after his trailer truck collided with a motorcycle on Wednesday.

The motorcyclist, also 26, was taken to the hospital conscious.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to the accident along Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) towards Woodlands, before Turf Club Avenue exit, at about 6.25pm.

SCDF added that a person was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Police said investigations are ongoing.

In a TikTok video posted by user @liah8676, at least four people are seen directing vehicles to keep to the left on a busy expressway, while an SCDF ambulance and the trailer are seen on the rightmost lane.