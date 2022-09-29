Traffic victims' medical costs paid through govt schemes: not all can be reclaimed from insurers, says court

SINGAPORE - The courts may well clarify if vehicle insurers should reimburse certain government subsidies and schemes that injured accident victims draw upon to fund their medical treatment.

This follows from decision grounds released earlier this month - and now going on appeal to the High Court - where an 81-year-old accident victim claimed some $57,000 for medical expenses from the defendant even though the victim had paid less than $500 out-of-pocket while the rest came from various public schemes.