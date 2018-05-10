Traffic Police trials new cameras at Thomson-Newton junction black spot

SINGAPORE - The Traffic Police will be piloting new cameras to target illegal U-turns and other traffic offences at the junction of Thomson Road and Newton Road

The accident black spot has been chosen for its "high traffic volume and frequent reports of traffic violations," Traffic Police Commander Mr Sam Tee said on Thursday (May 10).

It has been identified by the Land Transport Authority's Black Spot programme as a location with high incidence of traffic accidents.

Two cameras utilising new 3D laser technology will be deployed in the trial from next month, one in front of United Square, the other on the opposite side.

As well as illegal U-turns, the cameras will also target vehicles turning in non-turning lanes and vehicles remaining stationary in yellow boxes, causing obstruction.

They will be able to record the time of the violations, the vehicles' number plates and the lanes in which the offences were committed.

However Mr Tee assured the media that no action will be taken against traffic violations captured by the cameras during the three-month trial.

He added that the cameras will be dismantled afterwards to assess the data collected. There are no immediate plans to deploy them elsewhere.



Average Speed Cameras (ASC) deployed at Tanah Merah Coast Road. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE



The Traffic Police usually deploys officers to monitor key junctions and it is hoped that using this technology could cut manpower costs.

Meanwhile, following the completion of an average speed camera trial on the now-closed Changi Coast Road, the police have installed 12 sets of the cameras along the 4km Tanah Merah Coast Road, which is prone to speeding.

Summons will be issued for speeding offences captured by them by the end of the year.