Traffic police officer among 2 injured in PIE accident

SINGAPORE - At least two people were injured in an accident along the Pan-Island Expressway on Wednesday afternoon (Feb 3).

One of them is a traffic police (TP) officer.

A video showing the aftermath of the incident was posted on the Facebook page of road safety community Beh Chia Lor - Singapore Road. In it, the TP officer and another man can be seen lying unconscious on the road. Passers-by are helping the injured.

The officer, dressed in a black jacket, appears to be part of the TP's Special Operations Team - an elite unit of covert officers that clamp down on road offenders - particularly errant motorcyclists.

A damaged black motorcycle and a lorry with a big dent on its side are also visible.

The Straits Times has reached out to the police for comment.