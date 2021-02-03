Traffic police officer among 2 injured in PIE accident

The traffic police officer and another man can be seen lying unconscious on the road.
The traffic police officer and another man can be seen lying unconscious on the road.PHOTOS: BEH CHIA LOR - SINGAPORE ROAD/FACEBOOK
  • Published
    1 hour ago

SINGAPORE - At least two people were injured in an accident along the Pan-Island Expressway on Wednesday afternoon (Feb 3).

One of them is a traffic police (TP) officer.

A video showing the aftermath of the incident was posted on the Facebook page of road safety community Beh Chia Lor - Singapore Road. In it, the TP officer and another man can be seen lying unconscious on the road. Passers-by are helping the injured. 

The officer, dressed in a black jacket, appears to be part of the TP's Special Operations Team - an elite unit of covert officers that clamp down on road offenders - particularly errant motorcyclists.

A damaged black motorcycle and a lorry with a big dent on its side are also visible.

The Straits Times has reached out to the police for comment.

More on this topic

 
 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 