Traffic Police commander to take over as Gambling Regulatory Authority chief executive on June 2

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Mr Daniel Tan Sin Heng (left) will succeed Mr Teo Chun Ching (right) as the Gambling Regulatory Authority's chief executive.

SINGAPORE – There will be a changing of the guard at the Gambling Regulatory Authority from June 2.

Mr Daniel Tan Sin Heng, currently c ommander of the Traffic Police at the Singapore Police Force (SPF), will take over from Mr Teo Chun Ching as the Gambling Regulatory Authority’s chief executive, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement on April 10.

Thanking Mr Teo, 52, for his contributions, MHA said he helped transform the Casino Regulatory Authority into the Gambling Regulatory Authority , a statutory board under the ministry to regulate all gambling activities in Singapore, in 2022.

This included expanding its regulatory scope from casinos to all gambling products.

During his tenure, Mr Teo spearheaded the Gambling Regulatory Authority’s digital and data transformation, enhanced system security and resilience, and built advanced analytics to inform regulatory policies that mitigate problem gambling and money laundering.

For instance, the Gambling Regulatory Authority worked with MHA to introduce significant amendments to the Casino Control Act in 2024, to modernise and future-proof the regulatory regime for casinos.

Mr Teo is also concurrent deputy commissioner of police for policy. He was chief executive of the Casino Regulatory Authority, which became the Gambling Regulatory Authority, from July 2018.

MHA added that the Gambling Regulatory Authority ’s incoming chief executive, Mr Tan, 54, drove major legislative changes that strengthened road safety, such as revisions to the demerit points system and expansion of speed limiter requirements for heavy vehicles, while at the Traffic Police .

Mr Tan has also held key appointments at MHA, including deputy commissioner for policy and transformation at the Singapore Prison Service, director of planning and organisation at SPF, and commander of the central division at SPF.

A t the Singapore Prison Service , Mr Tan spearheaded initiatives such as a five-year communications masterplan to support the prison service’s rehabilitation mission, said MHA.

He also led community correction efforts, such as the formation of the Field Officer Response Team, to better support inmates on community-based programmes and reduce reoffending rates.