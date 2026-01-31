Traffic jam on PIE after accident involving motorcycle, 2 cars; man taken to hospital

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The motorcyclist, a 29-year-old man, was conscious when he was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

SINGAPORE – A motorcyclist was taken to hospital on Jan 31 after he was involved in an accident with two cars, which led to a traffic jam on the PIE.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident on the PIE towards Tuas before the Whitley Road exit at 3.55pm.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on X at 4pm that the accident caused congestion on the expressway till the CTE, and urged motorists to avoid three lanes.

The motorcyclist, a 29-year-old man, was conscious when he was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

In a video uploaded on Facebook , paramedics can be seen assisting the man who is lying on the road.

Two cars, two LTA traffic marshal motorcycles and an ambulance can be seen in the video.

Police said investigations are ongoing.