Traffic jam on AYE after goods on trailer hit flyover, driver arrested

SINGAPORE - A 45-year-old man who was driving a trailer lorry was arrested after goods on the trailer hit the top of a 4.5m-high flyover on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) on Monday (Jan 18).

The police said they were alerted to the accident at 7.07am. No injuries were reported.

The accident caused the AYE towards the Marina Coastal Expressway to be closed after the Clementi Avenue 2 exit, causing congestion for several hours.

Investigations are ongoing.

The Straits Times has contacted the Land Transport Authority to check if the flyover has been damaged.

