Traffic enforcement operations at Woodlands Checkpoint to be stepped up from Feb 13 to 17

SINGAPORE – The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and the Traffic Police will be stepping up enforcement operations against motorists who run afoul of the law at Woodlands Checkpoint from Feb 13 to 17.

These operations are aimed at deterring and detecting motorists who commit traffic violations such as speeding and queue-cutting at the checkpoint, ICA said in a Facebook post on Feb 12.

Errant drivers of foreign-registered vehicles may face entry bans, while those of Singapore-registered vehicles may be referred to the Traffic Police for further investigations and penalties.

Errant motorists caught cutting the queue will be directed to rejoin the line.

The authorities will not hesitate to take firm action against travellers who commit offences or do not comply with officers’ instructions at the checkpoints, ICA warned.

The announcement comes ahead of Chinese New Year, which falls on Feb 17, and the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which begins on Feb 19.

ICA said: “Failure to maintain lane discipline and obey traffic rules can cause severe congestion and compromise the safety of other motorists.

“We seek travellers’ patience and understanding to cooperate with officers, comply with traffic rules and maintain lane discipline when using the land checkpoints, to create a safer and more pleasant experience for all.”

In an earlier advisory issued on Feb 6, ICA said heavy traffic was expected at both Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints from Feb 13 to 23 amid the Chinese New Year period.

In January, eight cases of traffic violations were detected at Woodlands Checkpoint, with the offenders disciplined.