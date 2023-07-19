Traffic diversions expected at Tuas Second Link on July 26 due to chemical spill exercise

SINGAPORE - Motorists planning to travel along the Tuas Second Link on July 26 should expect some traffic diversions due to a chemical spill emergency exercise slated to take place on that day.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Wednesday that it would be holding a bilateral chemical spill exercise on July 26 with Malaysia’s Department of Environment and several other agencies.

The exercise will last from 6am to 2pm, with traffic diversions expected during that timeframe. Motorists should follow the directions of the traffic marshals who will be stationed at the site, NEA said.

The drill will simulate a chemical spill along the Tuas Second Link involving a lorry carrying chemicals getting into an accident with other vehicles.

Motorists were further advised to avoid the Tuas Second Link for the duration of the exercise, and to tune in to Singapore radio stations for any traffic announcements.