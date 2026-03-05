Traffic deaths at a 10-year high: What’s happening on Singapore’s roads? 

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Are we just bad road users or are there other factors involved?

A recent report card of our behaviour on the road has shown that we’ve become worse motorists.



Traffic deaths have hit a 10-year high, the number of people injured in accidents has risen from 2024, and speeding violations jumped by about 50,000 cases in a year.

These were detailed in the annual road traffic statistics for 2025 by the Traffic Police , which were reported on Feb 26.

We have smart cars, tons of traffic cameras and strict laws to regulate good behaviour on the road, but why have the statistics become worse? Are we just bad road users or are there other factors involved?

In this episode of The Usual Place, I speak with

Bozy Lu, a lawyer and partner at Han & Lu Law Chambers LLP, specialising in road accident claims and community law, and

Jason Lim, chairperson of the Riding Safety Association of Singapore, a motorcyclist interest group. He co-owns Roads.sg, a platform that at its heart advocates for road safety.

