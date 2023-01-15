Tradition comes first as many brave long queues at some pop-up ATMs for new notes for CNY

SINGAPORE - For many people in snaking queues at some pop-up ATMs on Sunday to collect new dollar notes for Chinese New Year, tradition was more important than having to wait for up to two hours.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Association of Banks in Singapore have encouraged the public to opt for used notes that are fit-for gifting, or e-hongbao.

But many still believe that giving red packets with new notes during Chinese New Year, which falls on Jan 22, is too much of a significant gesture to miss.

Mr Benny Siow, 76, who waited in line for more than 45 minutes at the pop-up ATM at Ci Yuan Community Club (CC) on Sunday morning, said he was more than happy to queue if it meant being able to get his hands on new notes for his relatives.

The retired musician, who is single, said: “Giving new notes to my nephew, my sisters and my relatives is really meaningful to me so I really don’t mind waiting. It’s something I do every year.”

When The Straits Times arrived at Ci Yuan CC at around 10am, more than 30 people were queueing for new notes, with fewer than 10 in the queue for fit-for-gifting notes.

A sign at the start of the queue for new notes gave an estimated waiting time of two hours.

Ms Shane Lim, 32, said she arrived 30 minutes before the pop-up ATM for new notes opened at 10am and was surprised to see more than 10 people already in the queue.

“I’m collecting new notes for my mother-in-law, who loves to give them to her grandchildren every Chinese New Year. She also prefers the serial numbers on her notes to be in running order. As for myself, fit-for gifting notes will do,” said the sales representative.

According to MAS, fit-for-gifting notes are used currency notes that are generally clean and of suitable quality for recirculation, including for festive gifting.

“I don’t think I’ll be giving out e-hongbao anytime soon as I feel like it could be quite awkward, especially when meeting relatives face-to-face. Some older folk may not even understand the concept or know how to receive it. So I’m willing to queue,” said Ms Lim, who waited in line for more than an hour.

At Clementi CC, around 35 people were lining up for new notes at around 10.30am.