Trade in cigarettes for chicken rice, laksa: Hawker chain offers vouchers to smokers who quit

SINGAPORE – A hawker chain selling chicken rice and laksa hopes to do its bit to help smokers kick the habit by offering vouchers to those who quit.

Until Feb 28, smokers can head to any of OK Chicken Rice’s six outlets or HumFull Prawn Laksa’s three outlets and scan a QR code to pledge their commitment to give up nicotine.

Upon verification, those who sign up will receive 10 vouchers worth $30 in total.

After six months, the participants will be given another 10 vouchers worth $30.

These will be issued on a trust basis, and they do not need to prove they have given up smoking.

Owner Daniel Tan said: “Despite what you see online, most Singaporeans are (honest) and don’t cheat.”

He added that it was not a sales gimmick but an opportunity to do good.

“We like to carry out campaigns to further social causes,” said the 43-year-old, who has spearheaded similar campaigns previously – including one that saw the delivery of free meals to healthcare workers at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

The latest campaign comes after Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced an increase in tobacco excise duty during his Budget speech on Tuesday.

Upon scanning the QR code, smokers will be redirected to a form to fill in their particulars. A representative from the chain will get in touch with them after six months to verify certain details before the second batch of vouchers are mailed out.

No minimum purchase is needed, but only one voucher can be used at any one time and only for dining in. The cheapest items are a small plate of chicken rice for $3.80, and a bowl of laksa with cockles for $4.50.

A few people have already made inquiries, said Mr Tan, who was unable to provide the number of sign-ups so far.

OK Chicken Rice’s outlets are in Ang Mo Kio, Havelock Road, Hougang, St George’s Road, West Coast and Yishun, while HumFull Prawn Laksa operates in Hougang, Yishun and West Coast.