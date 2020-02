SINGAPORE - A track fault on the North-South line on Thursday morning (Feb 13) disrupted MRT trips between Choa Chu Kang MRT and Jurong East MRT stations.

In a tweet at 9.24am, SMRT said commuters should add about 20 minutes to their train journeys between the two stations.

The operator provided free regular buses between both stations.

In an update at 9.53am, SMRT said in a second tweet that the track fault had been cleared.

It also apologised for the disruption.

[NSL] UPDATE: Fault cleared, train service btwn #ChoaChuKang and #JurongEast has resumed. We apologize for the delay to your journey. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) February 13, 2020