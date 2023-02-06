Track fault causes delay in morning commute on North-South MRT line

SINGAPORE - A track fault caused some delay for early morning commuters on the North-South MRT line between Choa Chu Kang and Yishun stations on Monday.

At 7.05am, SMRT advised commuters to add 25 minutes to their travelling time between the two stations. The train operator also advised commuters to take alternative lines or the Thomson-East Coast Line to the city area.

However, in an update at 7.17am, SMRT said that the track fault has been cleared and train services are progressively being restored. The train operator advised commuters to add 15 minutes to their travelling between Yishun and Choa Chu Kang stations. Free regular bus and free bridging services are still available between both stations.

At 7.33am, SMRT advised commuters to add five minutes to their travelling between both stations. At 7.45am, the train operator added that train services are progressively being restored and commuters may still experience crowding at some stations.

In its Facebook post at 7.22am, the train operator said that a track fault occured near Woodlands MRT station on the NSL just before the start of service.

“Train services are available, with trains moving at a slower speed between Choa Chu Kang and Yishun stations,” said SMRT, adding that free regular bus services are also available between those stations in both directions.

“Our engineers have been activated and are working to rectify the fault,” it added.

SMRT said in-train and station announcements have been made to advise commuters to add up to 15 minutes’ additional train travel time and to seek alternative travel options, such as taking the Thomson East-Coast Line to the city area.

It advised commuters to refer to its Twitter page for more updates.

“Thank you for your patience, and we apologise to all commuters who are affected this morning,” said SMRT.