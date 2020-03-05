Track fault at Ang Mo Kio MRT station disrupts train service on North-South Line between Bishan and Yio Chu Kang

SINGAPORE - The train service from Bishan to Yio Chu Kang MRT station towards Jurong East on the North-South Line (NSL) was disrupted for nearly two hours on Thursday (March 5) morning.

SMRT said on its Twitter account at about 7am that a track point fault at Ang Mo Kio MRT station delayed the train service from Bishan to Yio Chu Kang by 10 minutes.

The delay was extended to 20 minutes at about 8.25am.

The train operator provided free regular bus services between Bishan and Yishun MRT stations.

It said that 8.50am on Twitter that the fault has been cleared and train service was progressively being restored. It stopped providing free bus services about 10 minutes later.

The Straits Times has contacted SMRT for more information on the track point fault.

[NSL] UPDATE: Pls add 15mins train travel time from #Bishan to #YioChuKang due to a track point fault at #AngMoKio. Train svc is available. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) March 5, 2020