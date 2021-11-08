TraceTogether vaccination status restored after being unavailable to some earlier

SINGAPORE - The verification of vaccination status in the TraceTogether app was temporarily unavailable for at least two hours on Monday evening (Nov 8).

A Facebook post by GovTech at about 9.30pm said that services had been restored and the app can be used for SafeEntry at malls, restaurants and other venues.

An earlier Facebook post at about 8.30pm said the agency was working to resolve the issue and apologised for any inconvenience caused.

It added that in the meantime, premises conducting SafeEntry checks were advised to admit users if they were unable to present their vaccination-differentiated safe management measures (VDS) status.

Some individuals that The Straits Times spoke to said they experienced the issue at around 7.10pm, and the vaccination status and test result status boxes on the app both showed as “temporarily unavailable”.

Another user said that at around 7.30pm, the app showed that it was loading for a period of time before showing a message: “Temporarily unavailable. We’re working hard to fix it.”