TraceTogether tokens not compulsory for students when schools reopen in January

SINGAPORE - Children will not need to have their TraceTogether tokens when they return to school next year, said Minister of State for Education Sun Xueling on Tuesday (Dec 15).

Ms Sun reassured parents that the tokens will be required in schools only when all of them have been distributed nationwide.

"If the TraceTogether token distribution has not yet reached your town, do not worry. It is not mandatory yet for your child to have a TraceTogether token when school reopens," she said in a Facebook post on Tuesday morning.

Primary and Secondary schools reopen on Jan 4, while Junior Colleges and the Milllennia Institute reopen on Jan 29.

Ms Sun's statement is in line with the current Ministry of Education (MOE) guidelines listed on MOE's website.

According to the guidelines, all individuals aged seven and above are required to use either the TraceTogether token or the mobile application in schools.

However, SafeEntry using exclusively the TraceTogether system will be enforced only when everyone has had a chance to collect a token at a community club or centre in their respective constituency, or to download the application.

The MOE website also states that students will not be denied entry into schools in the event that they misplace or forget their token, or do not have the application on their phones.

Residents were previously able to collect the tokens from any of 38 community centres before the formation of long queues prompted the government to stagger the roll out.

Currently, residents can collect the tokens only at their own community centres, with tokens being made available one centre at a time.

All residents aged seven and above, including pass holders, are entitled to one token each.

Ms Sun's post came after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced on Monday that Singapore would enter Phase 3 of Covid-19 safety measures in two weeks time on Dec 28.

"In my engagement with 30 volunteers last night, most expressed hope and enthusiasm for the new measures," said Ms Sun, also Minister of State for Social and Family Development.

"Stay safe, stay vigilant. We can do this together," she added.