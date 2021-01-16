TraceTogether token distribution to resume at 38 CCs from Jan 18

SINGAPORE - Thirty-eight community centres and clubs (CC) that previously suspended distribution of the TraceTogether tokens will reopen next Monday (Jan 18), said an updated advisory posted on the TokenGoWhere website.

Residents may enter their postal code on the website to find out if their neighbourhood CC is one of them.

The 38 centres had suspended distribution owing to overwhelming demand for the tokens.

During collection, residents will have to show their original identification document (ID) with barcode and address.

If their ID does not have an address, they will need to bring a supporting document, such as a utility bill, that shows their name and address.

Residents may collect tokens on behalf of their family members by producing their IDs.

TraceTogether tokens are part of the TraceTogether programme to speed up contact tracing and improve its accuracy.

The tokens function like the TraceTogether app - by using Bluetooth signals to record other nearby TraceTogether devices.

People can use either the app or token for TraceTogether-only SafeEntry check-in.

The Smart Nation and Digital Government Office has said that there is no need to collect the token if one is already using the TraceTogether app, or is able to download it.

Faulty or damaged tokens may be replaced at no charge, and the first replacement of lost tokens will also be free.

The latest list of distribution venues can be found at this website.

Current active collection centres include Ayer Rajah CC, Boon Lay CC and Joo Chiat CC.