Trace the sea route of those fleeing Japanese invasion on new Singapore heritage tour

Sisters' Island, which was the last landmark and final part of Singapore evacuees would ever see before escaping to the open seas, as seen from a boat ride on Feb 9.

SINGAPORE – As Japanese forces closed in during the weeks before the British surrendered on Feb 15, 1942, people in Singapore faced a stark choice: stay and fight the invasion, or leave in the hope of rebuilding life elsewhere.

Those who chose to flee boarded the last ferries heading to Sumatra, Indonesia, passing by Sisters’ Island – the last of Singapore they would see on a route that many feared could be a journey of no return.

More than 80 years later, that sea journey is being recreated for present-day audiences.

On weekends from Feb 21 to March 8, members of the public can trace the maritime routes taken by children, women and men fleeing Japanese bombings and shellings during World War II.

This is part of Passages at Last Light: Singapore’s WWII Maritime Evacuation Routes. It is the anchor programme of the 2026 Battle for Singapore initiative, a series of events organised by the National Heritage Board (NHB) and its partners to commemorate Singapore’s fall during World War II (WWII).

The new maritime tour led by Dr John Kwok – who has been running programmes for the Battle for Singapore since 2015 – will take participants from the Singapore Maritime Gallery to the open waters near St John’s Island and the Sisters’ Islands, including a disembarkation at the bigger Sisters’ Island.

While the evacuees did not disembark at Sisters’ Island, visiting it will allow participants to take a closer look at the islands surrounding mainland Singapore and learn about the roles they played in 1942.

For example, Serapong Hill, which is on Sentosa, had served as a lookout post for possible ship attacks from the south, Dr Kwok shared at a media preview on Feb 9.

When asked what visitors could take away from the tour, he highlighted the universal relevance of the dilemma faced by the people of Singapore at the time, noting its resonance with the conflicts around the world today.

“There is no right or wrong answer – it is just your decision at that time,” he said.

The 150-minute tour, which runs from 5pm, will cost $55 per participant, or $50 during the early bird sale from Feb 12 to 20.

NHB director for international and museum relations Goh Chour Thong said: “Despite the long passage of time since the fall of Singapore, there are still many new stories and perspectives to be shared.

“I am particularly excited that participants of our signature tour, regardless of age, will be able to experience and appreciate Singapore’s southern waters with a refreshed and even perhaps surprising perspective.”

Mr Goh hopes visitors will be inspired to engage in conversations with older family members and friends about their experiences living through the turbulent times of WWII.

As part of the tour, visitors will also explore the Singapore Maritime Gallery, where they can learn about the history of Singapore’s connection with the sea that dates back more than a thousand years.

Dr John Kwok explaining the function of Serapong Hill (left of photo) on Sentosa, which served as a shield for Singapore in the south and was the lookout post for any ship attack, during a stopover at Sisters' Island on Feb 9. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

The 2026 edition of Battle for Singapore marks NHB’s first collaboration with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA). It features more than 30 programmes over two weeks, including a heritage trail through Pasir Panjang and a tour of Bukit Brown Cemetery, offering fresh perspectives of Singapore’s WWII story.

Young visitors can try their hand at “rebuilding” Singapore by modelling iconic WWII sites using Lego blocks at stations situated at Changi Chapel and Museum on Feb 21 and 22.

Other highlights include a free lecture presented by SportSG and led by Singaporean historian and heritage entrepreneur Jeya Ayadurai that will dive into the role of sport in Japanese-occupied Singapore from 1942 to 1945.

Registration for the tours and programmes opens on Feb 12 at noon on a first-come, first-served basis. Singaporeans can use their SG Culture Pass credits for paid programmes.