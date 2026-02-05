Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Affected motorists do not need to take any action, the statement said, adding that TP will notify them.

SINGAPORE – The Traffic Police (TP) will void demerit points and refund any fines paid for 1,523 speeding tickets that were erroneously issued between Oct 30 and Dec 8, 2025.

This comes after a technical error in three speed enforcement cameras on the KPE was discovered, the police and Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a joint statement on Feb 5.

The speed limit for the three cameras was wrongly set at 70kmh instead of the actual limit of 80kmh .

TP discovered the error during a regular audit conducted in mid-December 2025.

The three cameras are managed by LTA on behalf of TP, under a larger service contract for KPE’s traffic management system.

The incorrect speed limit setting was made by LTA’s contractor during a hardware replacement o n Oct 30.

Those who have already paid their fines will receive refunds through PayNow or bank transfer.

In the statement, LTA and TP apologised for the inconvenience caused.

“We take a serious view of this matter and are strengthening our checks and controls to prevent similar occurrences,” they said.

They added that all speed cameras on the KPE under the service contract have been checked to ensure that the speed limits are correct.

TP has also checked all other speed cameras islandwide as a precautionary measure.

Affected motorists with questions may contact TP through the police feedback portal .

Latest figures from TP released in August 2025 show that the number of speeding violations surged 45.5 per cent in the first half of 2025 from the same period the previous year. Over 118,000 offences were recorded.

The number of people killed and injured in traffic accidents had hit a five-year high in 2024, with speeding contributing to one in three fatal crashes.

Singapore also saw the highest number of speeding violations in a decade that year, with more than 201,300 violations.

Since Jan 1, motorists caught speeding have received heavier penalties , including more demerit points and higher composition fines.

Those who go over their vehicular or road speed limit will now face between two and six more demerit points.

Meanwhile, those caught driving not more than 20kmh above the speed limit will get six demerit points, up from the previous penalty of four points.

Motorists who go over the speed limit by 41kmh to 50kmh will get 18 demerit points, up from the previous 12 points. They will also be charged in court.

Composition fines have also increased by $50 to $150, depending on the severity and the type of vehicle.

Motorists who receive 24 demerit points within 24 months will have their driving licence suspended.