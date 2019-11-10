Town council warns Hougang hoarder to clear mountain of items

The Aljunied-Hougang Town Council issued a warning last Tuesday to a 67-year-old woman to clear the rubbish in her flat within a week, or risk having town council staff move her possessions for her.

The woman's executive maisonette in Block 522 Hougang Avenue 6 has been piled high with things for more than a year. Sometimes, objects spill into the shared corridor or in front of her neighbours' doors. Residents said town council staff have paid her several visits, but each time she would move the objects into her flat, only for the problem to recur in a few days.

Shin Min Daily News reported yesterday that the woman, referred to only as Ms Wang, no longer lived in the flat but told reporters that she intends to move back in the future. She told the Chinese evening daily: "I come back to pack my things every day, but can do so only slowly because I'm quite old."