Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Jasmine Kurniawan sent her boyfriend, Alister Ong, a social media post from a wedding space designer looking for couples thinking about getting hitched, then she left it at that.

The post led Ong, 33, to work with the designer and Tower Transit Singapore (TTS) to secretly plan a surprise wedding proposal, on June 27, in front of a TTS bus that had been converted into a wedding vehicle.

The happy couple are the first to use TTS’ new wedding bus, which was launched that day at its 10th anniversary celebration at Bulim Bus Depot in Jurong West.

TTS said it will sponsor the couple’s wedding ceremony when the time comes.

Ong told the media he had only two weeks to plan for the proposal.

“Buses really mean a lot to us because I would send her home on a bus, then I’d catch my last bus home,” he said.

Ong, who was born with cerebral palsy, added that because of his condition and wheelchair, using public buses is usually the most efficient method of travelling for him.

A TTS spokesman said it received positive feedback on social media from the public about the idea of a wedding bus.

Equipped with a TV and karaoke system, the bus also has a collapsible table for couples taking their vows on board in the presence of a licensed solemniser.

TTS said couples will soon be able to charter the bus for a two-hour scenic ride around Singapore. More details will be released later in 2026.

Paying tribute to TTS staff at the carnival, Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow said the Government recognises there are few jobs as demanding as that of a bus driver, or bus captain, as the industry calls them.

He had previously said in a June 3 social media post that the median age of local bus drivers was 56, and for every new recruit, two were retiring.

On June 27, Siow said the Government was working with operators like TTS to improve the well-being of those in the industry, including implementing flexible work arrangements, shorter routes and higher salaries.

“The adjustments enable us to keep the job as a good job that pays fairly, so that our captains can work with pride and dignity,” he said.

This comes on the back of a June 3 announcement by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) that the Government will fund a $450 monthly salary increase for new Singaporean and permanent resident bus drivers. The new drivers will also receive an additional $2,000 in sign-on bonuses.

In all, the average monthly pay of a new bus driver will increase from about $3,600 to more than $4,000, after including overtime pay and allowances. Meanwhile, existing bus drivers will get a one-time pay increase of between $150 and $250.

The latest moves are aimed at attracting more locals to the profession, as more bus drivers will be needed as Singapore improves its bus network under the $900 million Bus Connectivity Enhancement Programme.

LTA had said on June 4 the wage increases will not be borne by commuters, as the salaries are not a factor in calculating changes to public transport fares.

In line with the move to attract and retain bus drivers, TTS announced on June 27 it was introducing a Bus Executive Officer scheme for its drivers.

This will allow TTS bus drivers to have dual vocations, combining driving with operational supervisory responsibilities, which include managing the dispatching of buses from the depots and interchanges.

TTS, which employs about 1,600 bus drivers, said the scheme is tailored for local diploma holders seeking a hands-on operational career.

Successful candidates will be given a starting salary of $5,000, fixed working hours and a structured career advancement track.