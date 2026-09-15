Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Tower Transit looking to thank those who helped unresponsive bus driver in Hougang

A Tower Transit bus. A man at a bus stop, three people on the bus and an SBS Transit bus driver joined hands to render quick assistance to the ill Tower Transit driver.

SINGAPORE — Tower Transit is looking for the four commuters who rushed to help a bus driver on Sept 14, after he became unresponsive behind the wheel while approaching a bus stop in Hougang.

In a Facebook post on Sept 15, the bus operator highlighted the “caring commuter culture” shown in the incident and said “we’d love the chance to thank you properly”.

It also expressed its appreciation to an SBS Transit bus driver who had quickly alerted the Tower Transit control centre to the medical emergency.

Tower Transit said that a man at a bus stop had noticed a bus driver on service 854 slumped in the cabin on the afternoon of Sept 14 and banged on the doors to sound the alert.

Passengers on board the double-decker bus also rushed to help, it added.

“One checked on our captain, another called for an ambulance and a third climbed into the driver’s seat to engage the handbrake and bring the bus safely to a stop,” it said.

The man who had stopped the bus also explained the situation to the Tower Transit control centre, it added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that it received a call for assistance in Hougang Avenue 3 at about 1.30pm on Sept 14.

A person was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, it added.

Tower Transit said the bus captain is in hospital in a stable condition and all passengers were on board the bus were safe.

“We are in touch with his loved ones and checking in on him regularly,” a spokesperson said, in response to queries.

“Our only concern is that he has a full and speedy recovery, and the best thing for him right now is to rest and let the doctors care for him.”

The spokesperson added that staff will be visiting the bus driver on Sept 16, together with members of the National Transport Workers’ Union.

Tower Transit said in its post: “To the vigilant commuter at the bus stop, the quick-thinking passengers, and the helpful SBS Transit Ltd bus captain, thank you from the bottom of our hearts. If this was you, please DM us or call our hotline.”

Several Facebook users said they were heartened by the actions of the commuters and SBS Transit driver, with some also wishing the Tower Transit driver a speedy recovery.

Said Jimmy Lian Nanshun: “The beauty of public transport lies in the teamwork between commuters, transport workers and different PTOs (public transport operators). Though they may wear different uniforms, I believe all share one purpose, keeping Singapore moving safely and smoothly.”

User Mohd Elias hailed “The Hougang Spirit”, while another user, Oh Leng Kiong, added: “Situations like this show how important it is to look out for one another. Hope the bus captain is recovering well.”

ST has contacted the police and SBS Transit for more information.