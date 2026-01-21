Tower Transit bus captain commended for helping put out vegetation fire in Punggol

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Bus captain Lim Chwin Chien was concerned that the fire would get bigger and cause harm to passengers.

SINGAPORE – A Tower Transit bus captain, Mr Lim Chwin Chien, was commended for his efforts in putting out a fire involving vegetation near a bus stop in Punggol on Jan 20.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire along the TPE, towards SLE before Punggol Road exit, at about 12.10am that day.

Members of the public had attempted to put out the fire involving vegetation measuring approximately 0.5m by 0.5m, it said, adding that no injuries were reported.

The fire was extinguished by the SCDF with a hosereel.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, Mr Glenn Lim, director of communications and customer experience at Tower Transit Singapore, said the bus captain of service 858 was worried that the fire would get bigger and cause harm to commuters at the bus stop.

After one of his passengers alighted at that bus stop , the driver alighted as well and attempted to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher after instructing the passenger to call SCDF.

Windy conditions rekindled the fire and the bus captain had to attempt to put it out for the second time, added Mr Lim.

The bus captain also apologised to passengers onboard the bus for causing a delay in their journeys.

Unaware that his firefighting efforts had gone viral on social media, the bus captain had returned to his hometown in Malaysia to register his marriage.

“Maybe this was an auspicious sign,” quipped the 32-year-old driver .

Mr Glenn Lim said Tower Transit is proud of its bus captain for his efforts in putting out the fire and keeping his passengers safe, and added that he will receive Tower Transit’s Superstar award.

The bus captain will also be honoured with the SCDF Community First Responder Award in a ceremony on Feb 13.

“We would like to take the opportunity to wish the newlyweds a blessed and joyous life together,” said Mr Glenn Lim.

In video footage of the incident posted on Instagram, a passenger on board the bus commended Mr Lim Chwin Chien for his efforts in extinguishing the fire. The bus captain can be seen walking towards a smoke-filled area adjacent to a bus stop. He is also seen attempting to put out the fire multiple times.

“These are the unsung heroes who saved the day and they should be recognised and praised,” said Instagram user aalesiaseen.

SCDF said the cause of the fire is under investigation.