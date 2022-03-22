Towards more transparency in heritage evaluation

A new heritage impact assessment (HIA) framework announced earlier this month will see the public consulted on some development projects, in a move to introduce more transparency and accountability to heritage evaluation processes here.

While there is no standardised HIA format globally, the process generally involves external consultants assessing the heritage significance of a site, identifying impacts that a proposed development project would have on it, and recommending strategies to mitigate the impact.

These findings and recommendations are published, and the public is also consulted before a decision is made on whether the project should proceed and what mitigation measures to apply.

However, only some projects will be subject to an HIA.

Under the new framework, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and the National Heritage Board (NHB) will assess all public projects that are likely to cause major impact to significant heritage sites, to determine if HIAs or other types of heritage studies are required.

URA said HIAs will likely be required only for "large-scale redevelopment projects impacting clusters of buildings and structures with potential heritage value, and which are of significance to multiple stakeholder groups".

It added that these may include projects such as future housing estates and business centres, and that its current evaluation process remains relevant and comprehensive in addressing most sites undergoing redevelopment.

In other words, it is likely that most heritage studies for redevelopment projects will continue to be conducted internally by government agencies despite the new HIA framework, as such large-scale projects are uncommon.

The only HIA that has been confirmed thus far is an ongoing study of the former Turf Club in Bukit Timah, a site zoned for residential use.

When an HIA is not required, URA and/or NHB will advise the developing agency on carrying out the study - like they do now.

And unlike an HIA, there is no requirement to engage an external consultant or publish findings from these studies.

However, the authorities should consider publishing their findings for non-HIA studies, for two reasons.

First, publishing reports of heritage studies builds confidence and public trust in the Government's heritage evaluation process, especially for studies undertaken in-house that do not involve external consultants.

The public can be assured that government agencies have taken due care to protect the nation's heritage if published reports demonstrate that a site's heritage significance was thoroughly examined, and that the consequences of works were carefully considered and mitigated as far as possible.

Second, publishing these reports serves an educational purpose, as they spell out the history of sites and their significance to the communities that used them.

Regardless of whether these studies result in the retention of built heritage, their findings will enrich Singaporeans' understanding of the specific sites studied.

For instance, such reports may shed light on why the authorities deemed most of the structures in Guillemard Camp and the former Royal Malayan Naval Base in Woodlands unworthy of retention - both recently faced the wrecking ball.

They will also serve as a reliable and comprehensive public record of the two sites' history.

In addition, while the current HIA framework requires public feedback only for large-scale redevelopment projects, it is hoped that the authorities will not overlook the value of feedback mechanisms when smaller sites face potential redevelopment.

The future of one such site - Science Centre Singapore - will likely be in the spotlight soon. It has hosted countless school excursions and family outings for more than four decades since its opening in December 1977.

The centre is due to move to a new location about 1km away from its present premises in Jurong East in the mid-2020s.

While the authorities have not announced their plans for the current complex, the Science Centre has a significant place in public memory, and agencies should recognise this as they consider the site's future.

Crowdsourcing ideas on how to retain and integrate the site into future plans for Jurong Lake District may yield novel proposals.

The upcoming redevelopment of Alexandra Hospital, announced in March 2020, is also worth a closer look.

The hospital, where a massacre by Japanese soldiers took place during World War II when it was a British military hospital, today occupies a 12.2ha plot, with multiple blocks.

Three have been conserved, and undeveloped land on the site could also be of heritage value - evidenced by an archaeological survey that was conducted on the hospital's grounds, beginning in December 2020.

Besides using HIAs as a platform to seek public views on heritage sites, the authorities should also consider opening avenues for broader discussions on sites and structures that Singaporeans value and want to retain for future generations.

Doing so will give Singaporeans greater say in defining what the nation's heritage is, beyond feedback mechanisms in HIAs where topics are predetermined and feedback sought is limited to the site under study.

Shifting the focus from specific sites, and involving the public in broader discussions, will allow them to reflect on how various sites have contributed to - and collectively tell of - Singapore's growth across various areas through the decades, such as housing, defence and education.

The Government has said it will regularly review the HIA framework.

As it does so, and as Singapore's heritage evaluation processes mature, it must make more room for the voices of everyday Singaporeans.