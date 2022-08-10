Tow truck driver dies after being pinned between pillar and bus in Kranji in 32nd work-related death this year

SINGAPORE - A tow truck driver died on Aug 3 after he was pinned between a bus and a pillar at a private transport interchange in Kranji.

This takes the total number of work-related deaths in Singapore this year to 32.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said the worker, a Chinese national aged 43, was guiding the bus into position next to a pillar at the interchange located at 60 Jalan Lam Huat, the address for mega auto facility Carros Centre.

The accident took place at about 11am.

According to an alert issued by the Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) Council on Wednesday (Aug 10), the worker was standing next to the pillar while guiding the bus, which was reversing into what appears to be a bus parking space at the interchange occupied by ComfortDelGro Bus.

After reversing, the driver of the bus moved the vehicle forward to reposition it, but this led to the worker being crushed, said the WSH Council.

The worker was employed by Singapore Towing Equipments. He was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, where he died, MOM said.

The ministry is investigating the accident, and said it has instructed Singapore Towing Equipments to stop all towing of vehicles from non-public roads and buildings.

Said MOM: "As a general safety measure, when guiding the movement of vehicles in tight spaces, employers and supervisors should carry out safety assessments and communicate safety pointers clearly to the workers performing the task.

"They should also put in place a traffic management plan, with clearly demarcated parking areas and management of blind spots using convex mirrors, road humps and signage."

When contacted, a manager at Singapore Towing Equipments, who declined to be named, said the worker who died was an experienced tow truck driver who joined the company in February.

The manager also said he is not exactly sure what had happened, adding that he has not been given the full details by the authorities.

ComfortDelGro’s group chief branding and communications officer Tammy Tan said the bus involved in the accident belongs to ComfortDelGro.

The bus driver involved in the accident has also been suspended, and is assisting the authorities with investigations.

Ms Tan added: “We are deeply saddened by this accident.”