Tours to waste-to-energy plant, urban farms, part of month-long sustainability programme in July

SINGAPORE - As though in a life-size claw machine game, a worker manoeuvres gigantic metallic talons from a control room, scooping up five to six tonnes of waste at a time. This is then collected in a holding bin and subsequently sent off for incineration.

The TuasOne waste-to-energy plant is responsible for handling about 3,600 tonnes of waste daily, incinerating it and turning it into ash, and then sending it to Semakau Landfill.

The heat from the process is also converted into energy, generating 120MW of electricity daily – sufficient to power about 240,000 four-room Housing Board flats.

In July, members of the public can get an up-close, behind-the-scenes look at how the newest waste-to-energy plant, which was operational in December 2021, does its job on a daily basis, as part of the annual Go Green SG movement that aims to rally citizens, organisations and the community to take climate action.

Other sustainability tours and workshops include visits to facilities such as the Singapore Food Agency’s Marine Aquaculture Centre and a trip to the National Environment Agency’s (NEA) Project Wolbachia mosquito production facility. Some are free, while others are paid tours.

Last Tuesday, while giving reporters a tour of the TuasOne plant, which is owned by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Mr Mitsuru Tada, its head of the waste-to-energy business unit, said he hopes the public visits will give people a better understanding of waste management in Singapore.

The Republic generates more than 20,000 tonnes of waste a day, of which about 58 per cent is recycled. The remaining 8,400 tonnes or so has to be incinerated, and transported to Semakau Landfill, which is expected to reach full capacity by 2035.

Mr Tada said: “We want to be able to contribute to the National Environment Agency’s target of reducing landfill volume. The most efficient way of doing so is to reduce the waste volume. So if people segregate their waste as much as possible, more waste can then be brought for recycling.”

According to the latest NEA figures, domestic recycling rates for 2022 dipped to an all-time low of 12 per cent, down from 13 per cent in 2021.