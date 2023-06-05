Tours to waste-to-energy plant, urban farms, part of month-long sustainability programme in July

SINGAPORE - As though in a life-size claw machine game, a worker manoeuvres gigantic metallic talons from a control room, scooping up five to six tonnes of waste at a time. This is then collected in a holding bin and subsequently sent off for incineration.
The TuasOne waste-to-energy plant is responsible for handling about 3,600 tonnes of waste daily, incinerating it and turning it into ash, and then sending it to Semakau Landfill.
The heat from the process is also converted into energy, generating 120MW of electricity daily – sufficient to power about 240,000 four-room Housing Board flats.
In July, members of the public can get an up-close, behind-the-scenes look at how the newest waste-to-energy plant, which was operational in December 2021, does its job on a daily basis, as part of the annual Go Green SG movement that aims to rally citizens, organisations and the community to take climate action.
Other sustainability tours and workshops include visits to facilities such as the Singapore Food Agency’s Marine Aquaculture Centre and a trip to the National Environment Agency’s (NEA) Project Wolbachia mosquito production facility. Some are free, while others are paid tours.
Last Tuesday, while giving reporters a tour of the TuasOne plant, which is owned by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Mr Mitsuru Tada, its head of the waste-to-energy business unit, said he hopes the public visits will give people a better understanding of waste management in Singapore.
The Republic generates more than 20,000 tonnes of waste a day, of which about 58 per cent is recycled. The remaining 8,400 tonnes or so has to be incinerated, and transported to Semakau Landfill, which is expected to reach full capacity by 2035.
Mr Tada said: “We want to be able to contribute to the National Environment Agency’s target of reducing landfill volume. The most efficient way of doing so is to reduce the waste volume. So if people segregate their waste as much as possible, more waste can then be brought for recycling.”
According to the latest NEA figures, domestic recycling rates for 2022 dipped to an all-time low of 12 per cent, down from 13 per cent in 2021.
NEA said that the plant showcases Singapore’s efficient waste disposal system, and hopes those who visit it will be motivated to do their part and reduce waste as well.
More than 100 partners from groups such as government agencies, corporations and non-governmental organisations have joined the Go Green SG movement, said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE).
For the first time, the Singapore Tourism Board is collaborating with MSE to organise the month-long event, to showcase various sustainable and immersive experiences that Singapore has to offer for both local and international visitors.
More than 250 activities have been organised thus far, some of which are internal events for MSE’s partners to promote sustainability within their organisations, while others are external activities for members of the public.
One example of a tour available to the public would be a visit to ComCrop, an urban farm situated on the rooftop of an industrial building in Woodlands.
The visit is designed to allow people to better understand how local farms bring fresh produce to supermarkets and ensure Singapore’s food resilience, said ComCrop’s chief executive Peter Barber.
Spanning more than 3,000 sq m, the farm is able to produce 20 tonnes of vegetables a month across its five greenhouses, with produce ranging from lettuce to kale, and basil to rosemary and mint.
Asked why ComCrop decided to open its farm to the public, Mr Barber said: “We’d like to let people see what we’re doing here, so that they know we’re growing really healthy, fresh produce locally.”
He stressed the need for support from the public to safeguard food security, which is especially crucial during supply shocks or times of crisis such as the Covid-19 pandemic, where countries might not be exporting their produce as regularly.
“So the more you can support local produce, the bigger the industry can get, which will also mean things can get more affordable, and more varieties can then be made available in the supermarket.”
Members of the public can find out more about the available programmes and register their interest at www.gogreen.gov.sg