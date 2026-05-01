Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A ticket must have all six winning numbers to win the top prize.

SINGAPORE – A $10 million Toto cascade draw will be held on May 4 at 9.30pm , after three straight draws yielded no winners.

According to the Singapore Pools website, the winning numbers for the latest draw on April 30 were 2, 6, 7, 31, 35 and 39 , while the additional number was 15.

The Group 1 prize money for that draw was $5,742,496 .

The prize money for the April 23 draw was around $1.2 million and increased to around $2.9 million on April 27 .

A ticket must have all six winning numbers to win the Group 1 prize. If there are no winners, the prize money will snowball to the next draw, up till the fourth one.

If there are still no Group 1 winners by the cascade or fourth draw, the money in the Group 1 prize pool will be shared among the winners in Group 2.

The previous cascade draw was held on Jan 29 , with six winning tickets sharing the $13.5 million jackpot.

Each winning ticket received $2,254,062 then , according to the Singapore Pools website.